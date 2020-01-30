INTERNATIONAL - Nordea has hired Virgin Money UK’s Ian Smith as finance chief to help its new Chief Executive Frank Vang-Jensen turn around flagging profits at one of the Nordic region’s biggest banks.
Fellow Briton Christopher Rees quit as Nordea’s chief financial officer (CFO) in September and plans to return to the UK to pursue other opportunities.
Nordea confirmed it had appointed Smith, subject to regulatory approval, after Virgin Money announced his resignation.
“With his background and experience in the financial services sector focused on finance, treasury, business planning, cost management and M&A he is the ideal CFO for Nordea,” Vang-Jensen said in a statement.
Smith helped lead the British bank, previously named CYBG, through the 2018 takeover of Virgin Money, which catapulted it to sixth spot among British lenders.