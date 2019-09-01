Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina during their match on the third day of the US Open. Photo: EPA/Justin Lane



INTERNATIONAL - Ahead of his matches at the U.S. Open, Novak Djokovic—winner of 16 Grand Slam singles titles and ranked No. 1 in the world in men’s singles tennis—spent some time in New York promoting a collaboration with luxury pen company Montblanc.

At a private event in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District, Djokovic talked to Montblanc customers and dealers about his writing habits, and then sat down with Bloomberg to discuss them further. Unsurprisingly, Djokovic says his preferred writing instrument is a Montblanc, though if he needs to get a thought down, any cheap pen will do.





You mentioned that you journal every day, or almost every day?





Not every day, but I guess when I feel inspired, I usually write about ideas that come to mind and things that make me feel good, positive, joyful. But I was mentioning that the biggest quest and challenge for me is to write when I’m not feeling at my best, and when I have experienced something that has triggered some emotions that are not so positive.





And that’s usually when the journaling has the most effect. Because that’s when you dig deep, and that’s when you really—by writing—you’re sharing the emotions that bother you, that make you feel alone.





Journaling has been part of my career for a long time. Ever since I was seven or eight years old, I have been writing things down—how I feel. At the time, it was the most basic things, related to tennis mostly. I was taught to journal by my tennis mother, as I like to call her, a lady who was my first coach ever and conveyed a big passion for the sport of tennis to me.





Do you have a go-to notebook, or do you use whatever you have handy?