INTERNATIONAL - Netflix Inc. is in talks to pay Barack and Michelle Obama for a series of original shows, the New York Times reported, a potential return to the global limelight for the former president and first lady.





While the precise content of the programming hasn’t been decided, it would give the Obamas a platform to promote issues they championed in Washington, including health care and nutrition, the Times said, citing unidentified people familiar with the discussions. Terms of the proposed deal weren’t available, the newspaper said.





A production accord with the Obamas -- Barack, 56, and Michelle, 54 -- would be another high-profile coup for Netflix, which has struck agreements with mega-producers Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy in recent months. The streaming-video giant, with 118 million subscribers worldwide, is spending $8 billion this year alone to add to its library as suppliers like Walt Disney Co. prepare to remove their shows and movies from the service.





Netflix declined to comment.





Eric Schultz, a spokesman for the Obamas, declined to comment on whether they’re talking to Netflix. “As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways help others tell and share their stories,” he said.



