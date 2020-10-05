Oil rallies from 3-week low buoyed by Trump’s improving health

INTERNATIONAL - Oil rose from a three-week low after a member of Donald Trump’s medical team said the U.S. president could leave hospital as soon as Monday, despite contradictory accounts about his health.

Futures advanced as much as 3.7% in New York, mirroring a broader relief rally in stock markets, after the biggest weekly drop since June. Trump’s condition remained clouded by confusion, with the president making a surprise outing from the medical center in a show of strength.

Meanwhile, a strike in Norway has cut about 330,000 barrels a day of production, though the country’s largest field is continuing to pump. Eqiunor ASA is shutting down four North Sea fields after employers and employees failed to find common ground on a wage deal.

The recent bout of price weakness has pushed Brent oil back to near $40, with a resurgence of the coronavirus in some major economies raising concerns about a sustained recovery in consumption. As a result, speculators have shunned the global benchmark, with outright long positions falling to a six-month low last week. All the while, Libyan output rose to about 300,000 barrels a day as the country’s fledgling output recovery continues.

“Oil is bouncing back as risk sentiment is recovering,” said Jens Pedersen, senior analyst at Danske Bank. “Weak fundamentals, in particular in light of rising OPEC+ output amid weak demand, will limit the extent to which oil prices rally.”