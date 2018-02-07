



The government decision, which followed a similar campaign in the capital Kathmandu a year ago, will throw out around 5000 ageing vehicles, including buses, trucks and pickups.





“After mid-March, vehicles older than 20 years will not be allowed to drive on the roads,” said Birendra Bahadur Swar, a spokesman for the department of transport management.





The rule exempts taxis. “We will check the vehicles and if they are 20 years old, then they won’t be allowed to drive. We hope this will help reduce pollution and ease traffic across the country,” he told dpa. The global Environmental Performance Index released last month ranked Nepal’s air quality as one of the worst in the world.





