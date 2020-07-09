Oracle offers to put its new cloud technology inside customer data centers

INTERNATIONAL - Oracle Corp on Wednesday said it is now offering to put all of its cloud computing technology inside its customers’ data centers for an $18 million spending commitment over three years and has signed customers in Japan and Oman.

Cloud computing emerged more than a decade ago. Technology companies, such as Amazon.com’s Amazon Web Services, used their expertise at owning and operating data centers efficiently to rent out computing capacity and software tools to other businesses over the internet.

But many businesses that turned to cloud providers still handled at least part of their computing inside their own data centers. This was either for speed reasons - connecting to a cloud data center takes time for data to travel over the internet - or to meet legal or regulatory requirements about where data must be stored.

To address those customers, all major cloud providers - including Oracle, Amazon, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc’s Google and International Business Machines Corp - offer “hybrid” options to make it easier for customers to use cloud technology inside their own data centers.

Many of those approaches rely on a business using the cloud provider’s software on their own hardware, which limits the number of cloud features offered.