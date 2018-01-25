JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will hold bilateral meetings with a range of world leaders, including British Prime Minister Theresa May and Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, at the World Economic Forum on Thursday, as the country continues its drive to assure partner governments, investors and finance institutions that the country is stable.





A statement from the Presidency said that the bilaterals with May and Rasmussen, will take place on Team South Africa's final day at WEF in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.

"The South African delegation to the World Economic Forum 2018 (WEF) in Davos Switzerland, has been assuring partner governments, investors and finance institutions that South Africa is politically stable, that the country is improving governance of state-owned enterprises and that investment opportunities are plentiful," the statement added.

- African News Agency (ANA)