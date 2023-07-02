Independent Online
Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas to launch in January 2024

Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas – the world's largest cruise ship – is nearing completion at Finland's Meyer Turku shipyard.



Published 26m ago

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas – the world’s largest cruise ship – is nearing completion at Finland’s Meyer Turku shipyard. Icon of the Seas will sail on Caribbean voyages from January 2024.

The company’s first Icon-class ship commenced sea trials in the Baltic Sea this month.

“Sea trials are one of the most important milestones on a ship’s road to completion,” says Meyer Turku.

“Sea trials are a way to test all the ship’s features that cannot be tested while docked, and that every function on board is working as intended.”

Icon Of The Seas can hold 7 600 passengers and offers the ultimate family vacation, featuring eight unique neighbourhoods and over 40 restaurants and bars.



Experiences for thrill-seekers include “a fear-inducing challenge that’s part skywalk, part ropes course, part thrill ride and an all-out test of your courage”.

The Icon of the Seas is a dual-fuel LNG-powered cruise ship with six Wärtsilä engines generating 67 500kW. In addition, she has fuel cells, a heat recovery system, and air lubrication on the hull.

A second Icon class cruise ship is due for delivery in 2025, followed by a third ship of the class in 2026.

Graphic News

