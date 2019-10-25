Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on Moscow’s rendering of financial assistance to Africa, says in the past decisions were politically motivated - today they are humanitarian.

JOHANNESBURG - On the sidelines of the Russia–Africa Economic Forum in Sochi, Russia and Ethiopia have signed an inter-governmental framework agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of atomic energy. The document was signed on behalf of Russia by Director General at Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, and on behalf of Ethopia, by Minister of Innovation and Technology of Ethiopia, Getahun Mekuria Kuma.

"We are glad to provide Ethiopia with access to more than 70 years of experience in the peaceful use of nuclear technologies in Russia. We hope that our cooperation will contribute to the sustainable development of Ethiopia and improve the quality of life of the nation,” Likhachev said.

The agreement will serve as a springboard to initiate active dialogue between the two countries in the field of nuclear technologies. It creates a legal framework for establishing cooperation between Russia and Ethiopia on a wide range of areas, including the practical implementation and fine-tuning of various projects such as the construction of the Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology (CNST) and Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in the Republic of Ethiopia.

Other projects include developing nuclear infrastructure in accordance with international recommendations, applying nuclear and radiation safety regulations and producing and using radioisotopes in healthcare and agriculture. The agreement also calls for cooperation in the field of radiation technologies and nuclear medicine, as well as education, training and retraining of nuclear industry specialists.