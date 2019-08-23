People walk past a Safaricom Shop along a street in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo: (Xinhua/John Okoyo)



INTERNATIONAL - Kenya's largest telecom firm, Safaricom will scale up investments in programs that advance climate resilience, poverty eradication and inclusivity, senior executives said on Thursday.

Nicholas Nganga, chairman of Safaricom, said the publicly listed company will leverage on its large network coverage, products and innovations to support Kenya's sustainability agenda.





"We continue to frame sustainability as a business response to the challenges we face as a society, as well as a central facet of our purpose to transform lives," said Nganga during the launch of the 8th edition of Safaricom's sustainability report.





The report titled "Towards reducing inequalities" shed light on innovative measures Safaricom has adopted to promote equity, diversity and inclusion in its supply chains.





Nganga said the telecom firm has deployed additional resources to advance environmental stewardship, gender parity, inclusive growth, transparency and good governance.





"We have deployed a more advanced approach to our sustainability agenda in 2019, by focusing on activities aimed at reducing inequalities, as envisioned by sustainable development goal 10," said Nganga.





This year's edition of Safaricom's sustainability report indicated the company has created about 979,000 direct and indirect jobs through its flagship services like mobile banking.





Stephen Chege, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Safaricom, said the company has adopted sustainable practice aimed at improving the socio-economic welfare of communities and their ecosystems.





"Our business continues to contribute towards successfully improving the quality of life for Kenyans across the country, creating sustainable livelihoods and delivering a wide range of products, services and initiatives that support businesses and families," said Chege.





Sanda Ojiambo, head of corporate responsibility at Safaricom said the company has leveraged on its competitive edge in innovations to promote sustainable farming, climate adaptation and entrepreneurship in Kenya.





"We have taken proactive steps to help reduce inequalities, promote governance and sustainable livelihoods," said Ojiambo adding that Safaricom has adopted robust measures to reduce carbon foot print across its core operations.





XINHUA