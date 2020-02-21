INTERNATIONAL – Samsung Electronics said on Friday that it has named a non-executive director as board chairman for the first time, to increase transparency and independence.
Former Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan replaces Lee Sang-hoon who was jailed in December for interfering with union activities.
The appointment, which is effective immediately, comes as Samsung heir apparent Jay YLee and former executives face trial for alleged involvement in a bribery scandal linked to impeached President Park Geun-hye.
Samsung said Bahk, 65, has served as an outside director at the smartphone and semiconductor maker since March 2016 and “has a deep understanding of the company and the board”.
Bahk “has a wealth of experience as an administrator ... and is expected to lead the board’s strategic decisions,” it said.