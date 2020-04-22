Security Warning: Google says state-backed hackers increasing coronavirus phishing attacks

BENGALURU – Security experts at Alphabet’s Google have identified more than a dozen government-backed hacking groups using the Covid-19 pandemic as cover for phishing and malware attempts.

Google said on Wednesday that its threat analysis group found unscrupulous hackers targeting international health organisations, including activity corroborating a Reuters report from early April that the World Health Organization (WHO) was targeted.

WHO and other organisations, which are at the centre of a global effort to contain the coronavirus, have come under a sustained digital bombardment by hackers seeking information about the global outbreak.

Google said that it has detected at least 18 million malware and phishing Gmail messages per day related to the coronavirus outbreak.



