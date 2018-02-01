Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser speaks during the annual press conference of the German industrial giant in Munich, southern Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)





Discussions with workers’ councils and unions are focussing on the affected locations as well as a general restructuring of its power and gas business, Janina Kugel said in Munich, where the company is headquartered.





“Happily, both rounds of exploratory talks have so far been matter-of-fact and constructive,” she added. Siemens is planning on cutting thousands of jobs and has announced plant closures following a sharp fall in profits. The IG Metall union said that around 300 workers would take part in a protest.





- dpa

INTERNATIONAL - The head of human resources at Siemens expressed optimism that the German technology giant can come to an agreement with unions over planned cuts yesterday, as workers prepared to protest at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting.