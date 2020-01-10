INTERNATIONAL – SoftBank Group Corp founder and chief executive, Masayoshi Son, said on Friday he wants to expand his tech conglomerate’s investments in Indonesia, in remarks following a meeting with President Joko Widodo.
“We don’t discuss the specific numbers yet, but new smart city, newest technology, clean city, with a lot of AI, that’s what I’m interested in supporting,” Son said in comments reported by local media and confirmed by a company spokesman.
Son’s comments came after Luhut Pandjaitan, Indonesia’s coordinating minister for maritime resources and investment, told reporters earlier this week the Japanese billionaire was interested in investing in the country’s new capital city, which will replace the megacity of Jakarta.
Son did not outline specific plans to invest in the new capital, which will be constructed on the island of Borneo.
SoftBank’s investments in the world’s fourth most-populous country include a $2 billion commitment announced in July via portfolio company Grab, Southeast Asia’s biggest ride-hailing firm.