INTERNATIONAL - The mystery surrounding a $66 million painting deepened last month after it resurfaced in the walls of an Italian gallery nearly 23 years after it was reported stolen.
Municipal officials announced on Friday that the painting by Austrian symbolist artist Gustav Klimt, created between 1916-1917, is authentic.
Gardeners at the Ricci Oddi Gallery of Modern Art in northern Italy’s Piacenza province discovered Klimt’s “Portrait of a Lady” in a bag within a wall while they were clearing ivy, the New York Times said.