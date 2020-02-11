INTERNATIONAL - Billionaires are the only plausible buyers of the 112-meter superyacht concept Aqua, given its reported 500 million pound ($650 million) price tag.
But contrary to a media report over the weekend, Bill Gates apparently isn’t in contention. Sinot, the Dutch yacht architecture and design firm behind the hydrogen-powered vessel, said Monday that the world’s second-richest person didn’t buy one.
“Aqua is a concept under development and has not been sold to Mr. Gates,” according to a statement on the company’s website. “Sinot has no business relationship with Mr. Gates.”