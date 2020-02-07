Suzuki said it was considering sourcing vehicle components from outside China, as the spread of a new coronavirus threatens to disrupt vehicle production in India. Photo: File

INTERNATIONAL - Suzuki Motor Corp said on Friday it was considering sourcing vehicle components from outside China, as the spread of a new coronavirus in the country threatens to disrupt vehicle production in its biggest market, India. The Japanese firm is the latest auto maker bracing for disruption in production and supply chains, as the epidemic spreads fast, killing almost 640 people.

Its bigger rival Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday production at all of its China plants would remain suspended through Feb. 16, while Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said a European plant could close within two weeks if Chinese parts suppliers cannot get back to work soon.

Suzuki does not produce or sell any cars in China, but procures some components there for its plants in India, where it controls around half of the passenger vehicle market via its local unit Maruti Suzuki India.

Its global car production has not been impacted yet, but Suzuki is looking at the possibility of procuring “made in China” car parts from other regions if it cannot access parts due to ongoing stoppages, managing officer Masahiko Nagao told reporters.