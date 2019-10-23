INTERNATIONAL - A digital beehive may be the next step to help understand why the number of bees and other pollinating insects is falling rapidly.
Nordic software consultant Tieto Oyj has placed sensors in two beehives in Sweden, connecting some 80,000 bees in each to the Internet. The hives send data to the off-site servers where it can be remotely accessed in real time, and soon artificial intelligence algorithms will be used to analyze the information.
Using technology, Tieto says it can better track the number of bees, how viable the community is and how much honey they produce. That contributes to research and conservation of biodiversity, said Mikael Ekstrom, digitization consultant at Tieto and beekeeper. According to him, the project also shows the benefits of a digitized society.