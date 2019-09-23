FILE PHOTO: A woman holds cashew nuts at a warehouse in Abidjan

INTERNATIONAL - Tanzania expects to raise cashew nuts production by 33.5% in the year to September 2020, helped by favourable weather conditions and increased plantings, its agriculture minister said on Saturday.



Output in 2019/2020(October-September) is seen reaching 300,000 tonnes, up from the 225,000 tonnes produced in the 2018/2019 season.





“We expect to get a bigger harvest in the coming season, with our cashew nut production likely to rise to more than 300,000 tonnes,” the minister, Japhet Hasunga, told Reuters.



