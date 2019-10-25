INTERNATIONAL - Tanzanian Minister for Agriculture Japhet Hasunga said on Thursday the east African nation's target of producing 100,000 tonnes of coffee in the next four years might not be realized due to dependence on old coffee varieties that are susceptible to diseases and pests.
Launching new guidelines on coffee production in the country's leading coffee growing region of Kilimanjaro, Hasunga said most of the current varieties were vulnerable to disease and pests attacks resulting in low yields.
"The leading snag facing the coffee industry is the continued use of old coffee trees that are susceptible to diseases and pests," said the official.