DAR ES SALAAM – The Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) said on Thursday it will from next week embark on countrywide roadshows to sensitize Tanzanians with investments in processing industries so as to support the industrialization drive.

Godfrey Simbeye, TPSF Executive Director, said the roadshows will be staged in all zones of the east African country and will run for three months.





Simbeye said the campaign will involve bringing together private sector stakeholders to discuss their role and how they can contribute more to the growth of the national income.





"Areas which the roadshows will put more emphasis for the investors to chip in and establish investments are agriculture and agri-business, fisheries, tourism and transport," he said.





Simbeye said despite the government's strides to making a business environment more conducive, private sector investments were still low, adding the roadshows to encourage more investments were crucial and will produce good outcomes.





Tanzania has set an ambitious industrialization agenda in pursuit of the goals articulated in its vision 2025.





XINHUA