INTERNATIONAL - Tanzania's statistics watchdog said on Wednesday it was undertaking a nation-wide survey aimed at assessing the capacity of the informal sector toward its contribution to the national economy.
"The first phase of the survey is already going on in Dar es Salaam region and the second phase will be done later in other regions," said Opiyo Mamu, a senior statistician with the National Bureau of Statistics.
Mamu told a statistical awareness workshop for editors and journalists in the capital Dodoma that the data collection and analysis for the first phase will finish at the end of this month and the report will be ready next month.