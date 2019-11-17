INTERNATIONAL - Taylor Swift accused her former record label of blocking her from performing her old songs at an awards show or using them in an upcoming documentary, escalating a dispute between the pop star and powerful celebrity manager Scooter Braun.
The singer-songwriter tweeted an impassioned plea asking U.S. asset management firm Carlyle Group and fans to help her in efforts to secure ownership of six albums she previously recorded under Big Machine Label Group LLC.
In the tweet, the singer called out Braun and Big Machine record label founder Scott Borchetta for “exercising tyrannical control” by declining to let her use her older music or performance footage in an upcoming American Music Awards show and Netflix documentary.