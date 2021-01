Tesla market value crosses $800bn for the first time

INTERNATIONAL - Shares of Tesla jumped as much as 5.6 percent on Friday, pushing the electric-car maker's market capitalisation to more than $800 billion (R12.24 trillion) for the first time ever and inching closer to the trillion dollar club.

Tesla's stratospheric rally has helped Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk surpass Amazon.com Inc's top boss Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest man, Bloomberg Newsreported on Thursday.

At today's session high, Musk's 21 percent stake in the automaker as per Forbes contributes more than $170 billion to his net worth, dwarfing the combined market capitalization of General Motors, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the three Detroit automakers.

In the previous session, Tesla's market value crossed $774billion, making it Wall Street's fifth most valuable company,just behind Google-parent Alphabet and ahead of social media giant Facebook.

The company's fortunes is an anomaly as the 17-year-old automaker has production that is just a fraction of large rivals by sales such as Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and General Motors.