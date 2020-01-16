US electric car maker Tesla plans to open a design and research center in China to make “Chinese-style” vehicles, the company said in a recruitment notice on its official WeChat account. Photo: File

INTERNATIONAL - US electric car maker Tesla plans to open a design and research center in China to make “Chinese-style” vehicles, the company said in a recruitment notice on its official WeChat account. Wednesday’s notice sought to recruit designers and other staff to help fulfill the goal, and called for applications by February 1, but did not identify the center’s location.

“In order to achieve a shift of ‘Made in China’ to ‘Designed in China’, Tesla’s Chief Executive Elon Musk has proposed a very cool thing - set up a design and research center in China,” it read.

It was not immediately clear when the center might begin operations, however.

Tesla’s first factory outside the United States is in the eastern city of Shanghai, and it started delivering China-made Model 3 vehicles this month.

Last week, Tesla's Chief Executive launched a Model Y electric sports utility vehicle program at the $2 billion factory, with an on stage dance that raised an online storm.