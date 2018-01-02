CAPE TOWN - Oh to be rich and famous!. For many that is the dream, but being royal is in another league.

Take a look at the wealth of some of these royal family members.

1. King Felipe VI



File image: King Felipe VI. (Reuters).

Net worth: R273 million

Country: Spain

King Felipe VI ascended to the throne of Spain in 2014, following the abdication of his father, King Juan Carlos I. The royal family reportedly enjoys going on vacation in Mallorca, Spain. It is estimated that this royal family spent R121 million Mallorca in 2015.





2. King Harald V

Picture: King Harald. (Wikipedia).

Net worth: R409 million

Country: Norway

King Harald V has held the throne since January 17, 1991. King Harald married Queen Sonja in 1968. The Norwegian monarchy is alleged to cost the state R985 million, excluding R235 spent on police escorts. Two hundred and fifty eight million is also reportedly on other royal expenses. However, none of these expenses were accounted for by the state’s official Royal House budget of R499 million. King Harald V does not pay any tax on his wealth. Also, the monetary value of his wealth is kept in secret.



3. Queen Margrethe II

Picture: Queen Margrethe (left) with Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. (Facebook).

Net worth: R545 million

Country: Denmark

Queen Margrethe has been the queen of Denmark since 1972. Notably, the Danish Civil List, grants the royal family R174 million for the year. Margrethe’s husband, Prince Henrik and sister, Princess Benedikte, benefit from this contribution. The remaining funds covers the cost of the queen’s activities, household expenses and art collections.





4. King Carl XVI Gustaf



File image: Kind Carl XVI Gustaf (Independent UK).

Net worth: R954 million

Country: Sweden

The Swedish family are considered one of the richest in Europe. At the age of 27 years old, King Carl Gustaf claimed the title to the throne. The funds for the king's official duties are covered by the Court Administration and totaled approximately R103 million. In 2015, the Palace Administration, including the Office of the Governor of the Royal Palaces and the Royal Collections, received nearly R100 million. The King's expenses is not disclosed. However, it is recorded that he spent approximately R2.8 million on his daughter, Princess Victoria's wedding.





5. Queen Beatrix

Picture: Queen Beatrix. (Twitter).

Net worth: R2.7 billion

Country: Netherlands

Queen Beatrix abdicated the throne in 2013 and is considered the most famous figure when it comes to Dutch royalty. The budget for the current monarch of the Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander, was R641 million in 2015. In 2014, the Royals spent approximately R1.9 billion on renovating the family's palaces and homes. R126 million was spent to renovate a “pied de terre" living space for Queen Beatrix. This, in addition to the R506 million of restoration work on the the Huis ten Bosch palace.

6. King Salman Bin AbdulAziz Al Saud

File image: King Salman Bin AbdulAziz Al Saud. (Reuters).

Net worth: R6.8 billion

Country: Saudi Arabia

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia assumed power on January 23, 2015. The King enjoys a number of luxuries including his own jail, a luxury yacht the size of a football field and his private residence, Erga Palace, where even the tissue box is made out of gold. Prior to assuming a title to the throne, the king reportedly rented out three entire resorts in the Maldives for an estimated R409 million vacation.





7. Queen Elizabeth II

File image: Queen Elizabeth. (Independent UK).

Net worth: R8.1 billion

Country: England

Queen Elizabeth II is the richest member of the British royal family as well as the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Crowned in 1953, the queen’s net worth comes from the Crown Estate. The value of the estate amounts to an estimated R201 billion, when adding all the properties in the United Kingdom.

8. King Abdullah II



File image: King Abdullah II. (Reuters).

Net worth: R10.2 billion

Country: Jordan

King Abdullah II claimed the title as King in February 1999, when his father passed away. He is the author of the book, "Our Last Best Chance: The Pursuit of Peace in a Time of Peril. Abdullah also invested in the Star Trek theme park that is part of the R21.1 billion Red Sea Astrarium.





9. Prince Albert II



File image: (from left: Prince Albert's wife, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert). (Reuters).

Net worth: R13.6 billion

Country: Monaco

Prince Albert II reportedly owns about a fourth of Monaco’s land. His real estate portfolio also includes the Philadelphia-area childhood home of his mother, Oscar-winning actress Grace Kelly, which he purchased in 2016 for a reported R10.2 million. Albert’s fortune also includes an antique car collection, a stake in a Monte Carlo resort and a pricey stamp collection.





10. King Mohammed VI

File image: King Mohammed. (Reuters).

Net worth: R28.6 billion

Country: Morocco

King Mohammed VI ascended to the throne in July 1999, upon his father's death. Mohammed allegedly spends R13.6 million a day to operate his personal palaces. Majority of his wealth is believed to come from phosphate mining, agriculture and a stake in Morocco's largest public company, Omnium Nord Africain (ONA).

