INTERNATIONAL - India, the U.S and China saw some of the biggest rises in greenhouse gas emissions last year due to booming energy consumption dominated by fossil fuels, putting global climate goals at risk, according to a new report.



Emissions jumped 6.3% in India, rose 3.4% in the U.S. and 2.3% in China, consultancy Capgemini said in its World Energy Markets Observatory report. Southeast Asia, where coal use continues to grow, also saw emissions jump, led by Vietnam and the Philippines. That helped drive a 2% rise globally in 2018, up from 1.6% the previous year -- showing that efforts to curb greenhouse gases blamed for global warming stalled.



