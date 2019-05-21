Thousands of workers are set to lose their jobs as Jamie Oliver's restaurant chain faces crashing into administration today.

The celebrity chef's beleaguered restaurant chain Jamie's Italian has appointed administrators, putting as many as 1,300 jobs at risk, it has been announced today.





The 43-year-old said he was 'deeply saddened by the outcome' and thanked staff and suppliers, 'who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade.'





He added: 'I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected.'





In 2017 the father-of-five, who lives in an £8.9 million eight-bedroom mansion in Highgate, ploughed £12.7million of his own money into his struggling restaurant business after being given two hours to save the chain.



