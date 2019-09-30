People are seen at the Bytedance Technology booth at the Digital China exhibition in Fuzhou, Fujian

INTERNATIONAL - China’s ByteDance, owner of video-sharing app TikTok and one of the world’s most valuable unicorns, booked revenue of 50-60 billion yuan ($7 billion to $8.4 billion) in a better-than-expected result for the first half, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

ByteDance, which was loss-making in the first-half, also posted a profit in June and was confident of making a profit in the second half of the year, one of the people said, declining to be identified as the company has not made a public announcement.





Robust growth has led the Beijing-based startup to revise its revenue target for 2019 to 120 billion yuan from an earlier goal set late last year of 100 billion yuan, a second person said.





Earnings figures for last year were not immediately available. According to online tech news outlet The Information, ByteDance revenue for the whole of 2018 was $7.2 billion.