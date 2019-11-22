INTERNATIONAL - London's transit authority is set to announce as soon as Monday whether it will grant Uber Technologies Inc. a new license to operate.
If Transport for London decides against the company, Uber could face expulsion from its most important European market on Tuesday. A new long-term license would provide a level of certainty that Uber and its roughly 45,000 London drivers haven’t experienced in years.
London’s ride-sharing market has changed significantly since TfL concluded in 2017 that Uber wasn’t “fit and proper” to hold a license. New entrants, such as Ola, ViaVan and Bolt, have since gained licenses to operate in the city. Uber has also faced a series of lawsuits in the U.K., including losing a case over drivers’ employment rights.