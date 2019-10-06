INTERNATIONAL - Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) is taking to the air in New York City where users with a little cash to spare will soon be able to book helicopter flights to John F. Kennedy International airport through their apps.
The company announced its Uber Copter offer on Thursday, saying flights to and from Lower Manhattan will become available to all Uber users on Oct. 7. Uber made the feature available to its premium members in June.
The roughly eight-minute flight will cost between $200 and $225 per person and include ground transportation on either side of the trip. Passengers can bring along a small suitcase and have to watch a safety video before takeoff, similar to that on an airplane.
Uber’s prices roughly compare to those of competitors, including Blade, which offers a $195 trip to JFK from Manhattan. Those services do not offer ground transportation to the final destination, however.
The flights in Uber-branded helicopters are operated by HeliFlite Shares, a licensed New Jersey-based charter company.
For now, Uber rides shuttling passengers to the heliport in Manhattan are only available from the southern tip of the island to prevent customers from being stuck in traffic and cut down on travel time.