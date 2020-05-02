Uber must face lawsuit claiming it stifled competition, drove out rival Sidecar

INTERNATIONAL – Uber Technologies was ordered by a US judge on Friday to face a lawsuit claiming its illegal predatory pricing and other anticompetitive practices stifled competition, and drove rival Sidecar Technologies out of business.

Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero of the federal court in San Francisco said SC Innovations, the successor to Sidecar, could try to prove that Uber tried to monopolise the ride-sharing business, by crowding out smaller rivals including Lyft Inc or making it harder for them to compete.

A spokeswoman for San Francisco-based Uber declined to comment. Spero had dismissed an earlier version of the lawsuit on Jan. 21.

Sidecar launched a ride-hailing service in 2012, and offered the first app to show passengers prices before booking rides, and to match passengers for car pooling.

The company, which was also based in San Francisco, shut down in December 2015, and sold its assets to General Motors Co the following year.