INTERNATIONAL – Uber Technologies is planning to integrate into its app the bus and Tube timetables of Transport for London, the government body in charge of the capital’s transport network, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The move would put Uber into direct competition with venture capital-backed start-up Citymapper, the report said.

Uber did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

yesterday, the company launched a 24/7 phone support for users across South Africa. Passengers and drivers will have a dedicated phone support line, staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To call, Uber users need to simply tap ‘Help’ in the main menu of the Uber app and select the ‘Call’ option to be connected to Uber’s 24/7 support team.

Riders can also contact the Uber support team through the 24/7 in-app messaging feature or visit help.uber.com for frequently asked questions.

