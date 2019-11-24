INTERNATIONAL - A 1939 comic book that introduced Marvel characters for the first time sold for a record $1.26 million at auction, Dallas-based auctioneer Heritage Auctions said on Thursday.
“Marvel Comics No. 1” features the first appearances of characters including Human Torch and the Sub-Mariner. Decades later, Marvel debuted Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk and other superheroes that have headlined recent blockbuster movies.
The item was originally purchased at a newsstand by a Pennsylvania mailman. The book’s condition was rated as 9.4 on a scale of 1 to 10, the auctioneer said.