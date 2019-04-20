The logo of Porsche AG is seen during a news conference at the company's car production plant in Leipzig, Germany. Photographer: Paul Thomas/Bloomberg



INTERNATIONAL - One of the top collections of vintage Porsche cars in the world was severely damaged by a deadly gas-pipeline explosion in North Carolina, according to local news reports.

The Ingram Collection, which Bloomberg Businessweek featured in a July story, was connected to the building that exploded Wednesday in Durham, Spectrum News North Carolina reported.





WDTV, an ABC affiliate in the area, said it reached owner Bob Ingram, who declined to comment. The station aired more than 3 minutes of overhead footage on its website that showed Porsches damaged by the blast. One person died and more than a dozen were injured.





Porsche profiled Ingram Collection for its company newsroom site in July 2015, calling what was then an 80-vehicle lineup of its cars “a breathtaking review of automotive design history.”





BLOOMBERG