Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich leaves after the opening of the civil proceedings brought by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) against Abramovich, Shvidler and the Russian giant Gazprom, this Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at the District Court of Sarine in Fribourg. The EBRD is claiming 46 million Swiss francs (US$) plus interest since 2005. The shareholders and Gazprom contest this debt. (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP)

INTERNATIONAL - Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich might not have been allowed back into the U.K. to watch his soccer team win the FA Cup last weekend, but his steelmaker is still making hay there.





Evraz Plc, in which he owns a 31 percent stake, is the best-performing stock on the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index this year, gaining 42 percent. What makes that surge even more remarkable is that the stock lost as much as 21 percent in a single day after sanctions were announced against fellow oligarch Oleg Deripaska in April.





Abramovich’s Chelsea Football Club beat archrival Manchester United 1-0 to win the English domestic title at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, but the tycoon wasn’t there to see it. According to people familiar with the situation, there were delays in renewing his investor’s visa.





Although the reason for the delay isn’t clear, it comes at a tense time in U.K.-Russian relations and may indicate the U.K. is growing tired of the rich, Kremlin-connected Russians like Abramovich who have made their second homes in Britain.



