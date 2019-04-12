Earlier on Thursday, they appeared in court to answer charges of permitting the use of network services without authorisation and causing loss of revenue to the government.





“We pleaded guilty, we had a plea bargain with the Director of Public Prosecutions and we pleaded guilty,” said Rosalynn Mworia, Vodacom Tanzania’s Director Corporate Affairs.





Vodacom Tanzania, which is a subsidiary of South Africa’s Vodacom Group, itself a subsidiary of Vodafone Group PLC, is Tanzania’s leading telecom company by number of mobile subscribers, with about 32 percent of the country’s 40 million mobile subscribers.





“In accordance with international best practice, Vodacom Group and Vodafone Group Plc have retained the highly respected global law firm, Squire Patton Boggs to conduct an internal review into the facts underlying the charges,” Vodacom Tanzania said in a statement on Thursday.





REUTERS