INTERNATIONAL - Vodafone Group has struck a preliminary deal to sell its 55 percent stake in its Egyptian unit to Saudi Arabia’s largest telecoms operator STC for $2.4 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.
The non-binding deal values Vodafone Egypt at $4.4 billion and the two companies have agreed a arrangement over the long-term use of the Vodafone brand and other services in Egypt.
Selling the stake is in line with Vodafone’s efforts to streamline its operations to focus on Europe and sub-Saharan Africa, Vodafone Chief Executive Nick Read said.
“It will reduce our net debt and unlock value for our shareholders,” he said.
Vodafone said the transaction was expected to close by June. STC said the non-binding agreement was valid for 75 days from Wednesday and could be extended by mutual consent.