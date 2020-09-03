Vodafone’s India unit plans $1.5bn fundraising

INTERNATIONAL - Vodafone Group’s India unit is planning to raise about $1.5 billion (R25.04 billion) as it seeks to turn around its fortunes in the country’s fiercely competitive wireless market, people familiar with the matter said.

Vodafone Idea is discussing a funding plan that could include a share sale, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. It is working with advisers including New York-based investment bank PJT Partners as it seeks potential strategic partners to buy stakes, the people said.

The telecom operator is working to identify potential investors in the US, the people said. It could also raise part of the funds through other methods such as an offering of equity-linked securities, one of the people said.

Vodafone Idea plans to discuss the options at a board meeting Friday, the people said. Details of the plan are still being finalized, and the size and structure of the fundraising could change, according to the people.

Vodafone Idea extended gains in Mumbai trading after the Bloomberg News report, rising as much as 30 percent. That’s the biggest increase since March 13.