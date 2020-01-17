INTERNATIONAL - Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said the German carmaker needs to accelerate its transformation to avoid becoming another Nokia, which lost its dominance in the handset market to Apple.
“The big questions is: Are we fast enough?,” Diess told VW’s senior managers following a global board meeting on Thursday. “If we continue at our current speed, it is going to be very tough.”
Volkswagen needs to shift from being a manufacturer of vehicles toward a maker of mobile devices, he said.
“The era of the classic carmakers is over,” Diess added.
Volkswagen needs to get a grip on software and vehicle electronics as well as producing a raft of electric vehicles and batteries so it can comply with stringent anti-pollution rules.