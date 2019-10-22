VW weighs expanding ride-hailing business to Ghana









FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen will decide early next year whether to roll out its new ride-hailing business in Ghana. INTERNATIONAL - Volkswagen will decide early next year whether to roll out its new ride-hailing business in Ghana, where the German automaker will soon begin assembling cars, the head of the company’s African division said.

Volkswagen (VW) launched its app-driven “Move” service last December, using Rwanda’s capital Kigali as the initial testing ground for a business model it hopes will eventually help it to crack Africa’s largely untapped new car market.

“In January, there’s going to be the decision on how we get the mobility company set up (in Ghana), which services would make sense. Is it the car-sharing or the ride-hailing? But the data we now have from Rwanda is super valuable,” Thomas Schaefer told reporters late on Monday.





Global carmakers including VW, Nissan, Toyota, Honda and Peugeot are seeking to develop markets in Africa, where incomes and consumer aspirations are rising.





But low new passenger car sales - partly the result of a lack of financing and cheaper imported used cars - have made it difficult to justify investing in local manufacturing and assembly.





VW will begin assembling its Tiguan, Teramont, and Passat models by the end of this year at a plant in Ghana that will initially have the capacity to produce 5,000 cars per year.





Ghana’s government approved a new automotive policy in August aimed at encouraging carmakers to invest in local production.



