INTERNATIONAL - Volkswagen will decide early next year whether to roll out its new ride-hailing business in Ghana, where the German automaker will soon begin assembling cars, the head of the company’s African division said.
Volkswagen (VW) launched its app-driven “Move” service last December, using Rwanda’s capital Kigali as the initial testing ground for a business model it hopes will eventually help it to crack Africa’s largely untapped new car market.
“In January, there’s going to be the decision on how we get the mobility company set up (in Ghana), which services would make sense. Is it the car-sharing or the ride-hailing? But the data we now have from Rwanda is super valuable,” Thomas Schaefer told reporters late on Monday.