Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos said his company will invest $1 billion to bring small and medium-sized businesses online in India. Photo: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

INTERNATIONAL – Amazon.com chief executive Jeff Bezos said his company will invest $1 billion (R14.4 million) to bring small and medium-sized businesses online in India and expects to export $10 billion worth of India-made goods by 2025. Bezos’ visit comes amid strident criticism from small business owners who accuse the company and Walmart’s Flipkart of unfair business practices. The companies deny the allegations.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has also just launched a probe into Amazon and Flipkart.

WATCH:

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video by: Chelsea Lotz, Business Report Plus, BR+

On Wednesday, Bezos spoke at a company event at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru stadium that it has described as “a first-of-its-kind mega summit” to bring together more than 3 000 small businesses.

Amazon will also use its “size, scope and scale” to export $10 billion worth of locally made Indian goods, said Bezos as he praised the country.

“The dynamism, the energy … the growth. This country has something special and it’s a democracy.”