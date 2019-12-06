INTERNATIONAL - The IMF has approved a second tranche of a $247 million loan to be paid to Angola under its Extended Fund Facility following a review of the southern African oil producer’s progress under the program.
The multi-lateral lender announced the move late on Thursday. The International Monetary Fund originally approved the facility totalling $3.7 billion in December 2018 to help Angola manage twin budget and balance of payments crises after tanking global crude prices ripped a hole in its revenues.
Angola is Africa’s second biggest oil exporter and relies on sales of the fossil fuel for about 65% of total tax revenue, but a combination slack crude prices and years of mismanagement at state oil-producer Sonangol have left it struggling for funds.