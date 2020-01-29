JOHANNESBURG - The local unit whipsawed yesterday but managed to recover modestly when the European session ended, after hitting a six-week low during the preceding session, worsened by lower global trade volumes due to the Lunar New Year holiday season according to NKC Research.

Fragile sentiment due to pandemic fears related to the coronavirus – which has already claimed more than 100 lives – weighed on the risk-sensitive rand, adding to cautious anticipation of Wednesday’s release of the US FOMC announcement. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.38 percent weaker at R14.63/$, after trading in range of R14.54/$ - R14.71/$. The rand was flat this morning. Expected range today R14.40/$ - R14.65/$.