INTERNATIONAL - Tesla Inc became the first $100 billion publicly listed US carmaker in extended trading on Tuesday, in a sign of Wall Street’s confidence in an all-electric future.
The milestone comes less than a month after Tesla’s stock crossed $420, the infamous price at which Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had tweeted he would take the electric car maker private.
Musk tweeted he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private in August 2018, when its shares were trading in the mid-$330s, only to later give up under investor pressure and regulatory concerns.