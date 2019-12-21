INTERNATIONAL - Denise Coates has hit the jackpot again.
The 52-year-old founder and chief executive officer of Bet365 Group Ltd. pocketed 323 million pounds ($422 million) in salary and dividends, according to a filing from the British online bookmaker.
Her salary of 276.6 million pounds from the closely held firm makes her one of the world’s best-paid bosses. It also strengthens her status as the U.K.’s richest woman, adding to a fortune already among the world’s 500 largest, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.