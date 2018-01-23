DURBAN - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's main responsibility at the World Economic Forum will be assuring investors that South Africa is no longer facing political instability.
Ramaphosa and the SA delegation will be on the prowl to get more investment in SA.
The World Economic Forum kicks off officially on Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland.
It is estimated that 750 global leaders will be at the finance summit.
Ramaphosa took with him an entire delegation of Ministers, reporters, business people and officials form the JSE and financial institutions.
It is important to note that the Finance Minister, Malusi Gigaba, is the lead Minister of the delegation and the coordinator.
According to National Treasury Ramaphosa will be participating in various discussion platforms at the WEF with the goal of developing a response to new strategies towards changing governance in different parts of the world.
Ramaphosa and his team will use the platform presented by the WEF to convey that South Africa will continue to be open for business and highlight the work that the government IS working in conjunction with business and labour to make sure a better economic outlook and nurturing for a higher economic growth path.
The South African delegation will also re-emphasise that the country has a steady and predictable macroeconomic foundation that will continue to underpin economic policy, making sure that South Africa continues to be attractive for investment.
Ramaphosa and his team will also underline their plans to transform the economy to ensure that South Africans enter new jobs and benefit from the new investments attracted in partnership with business and organised labour.
- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE