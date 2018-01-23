Ramaphosa and the SA delegation will be on the prowl to get more investment in SA.

The World Economic Forum kicks off officially on Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland.





It is estimated that 750 global leaders will be at the finance summit.





Ramaphosa took with him an entire delegation of Ministers, reporters, business people and officials form the JSE and financial institutions.





It is important to note that the Finance Minister, Malusi Gigaba, is the lead Minister of the delegation and the coordinator.





According to National Treasury Ramaphosa will be participating in various discussion platforms at the WEF with the goal of developing a response to new strategies towards changing governance in different parts of the world.





Ramaphosa and his team will use the platform presented by the WEF to convey that South Africa will continue to be open for business and highlight the work that the government IS working in conjunction with business and labour to make sure a better economic outlook and nurturing for a higher economic growth path.











