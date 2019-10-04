INTERNATIONAL - WeWork named a new head of its Japanese operations, replacing a company veteran with close ties to former Chief Executive Adam Neumann.
Kazuyuki Sasaki, the former managing director of WeWork Japan, has been named its new Chief Executive, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Sasaki replaces Chris Hill, who has headed Japan operations since their start in 2017 and also served as chief product officer of WeWork parent The We Co.
Hill was reported to be among several executives that left the company after Neumann stepped down last week under pressure from spooked investors. WeWork declined to comment on whether Hill, Neumann’s brother-in-law, is still with the company.
While WeWork doesn’t disclose revenues by region, Japan is one of the company’s most important markets, not least because the country is home to its biggest shareholder – SoftBank Group.