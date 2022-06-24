X-Wing model used in Star Wars sells for R36m at auction

The item was sold during a Prop Store auction earlier this week, on Monday.

A model X-Wing used in Star Wars: A New Hope has sold at auction for $2.3 million (about R36.7m).

The item was originally created by Industrial Light & Magic for the movie.

Someone just bought an original 1977 “A New Hope” X-Wing model for $1,900,000. #PropstoreLiveAuction pic.twitter.com/WX4hpEbsFA — Dave Blass (@DaveBlass) June 22, 2022

Usually, props used on-screen are not that rare, this X-wing is, as most of the models were blown up by pyrotechnics while filming a climactic battle for the movie.

According to the item listing, “The X-wing fighter model presented here was originally built as the Red Leader (Red One) pyro model. Red Leader's pyro shot in the film features an explosion on the back of an engine, but the ship itself remained completely intact (Red Leader then meets his end by crashing into the Death Star surface, in a shot that was an explosion only, with no ship model.”