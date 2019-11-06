BENGALURU – Xerox Holdings is considering making a cash-and-stock offer for personal computer maker HP at a premium to its market value of about $27 billion (R400 billion), the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
Xerox's board discussed the possibility on Tuesday, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.
There is no guarantee that Xerox will follow through with an offer or that one would succeed, it added.
Norwalk, Connecticut-based Xerox has also received an informal funding commitment from a major bank, the Journal said.
HP does not comment on rumors or speculation, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.